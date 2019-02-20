



Stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Abak Federal Constituency have alerted security operatives on alleged illegal arms depot in Akwa Ibom State.

The party alleged that the arms are stored by the leadership and ranks of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to disrupt the forthcoming elections and cause mayhem and Killing of its members in the state.

In a press conference addressed by National Legal Adviser of the PDP, Emmanuel Enoidem, on behalf of leaders of Abak Federal Constituency, the party leaders directed the security operatives to Nto Mbadum and Itak Ikot Onono villages where illegal arms and ammunition are allegedly stored.

“We have information on illegal arms and ammunitions depots in Nto Mbadum and Itak Ikot Onono, now under the custody of Emmanuel Ukpong of Itak Ikot Onono otherwise called General Executioner of the dreaded and deadly “Rockcity Group” in Ikot Onono, Ika Local Government Area.

“It is also not in dispute that, in Ikot Esu, Ika Local Government Area, and Gabriel Toby personally kept the guns at place known as Itak Kiet Ebuk Edip in Ikot Esu – Ika. On the eve of the postponed election, Toby was demonstrating a satanic show of strength, when he resorted to sporadic shooting of guns in his compound, without any just cause.

“Apparently, and from intelligence available to us, illegal arms were moved into Ikot Udo Village, Ikot Esu, Nto Mbadum and Ikot Onono in Ika Local Government Area with the help of D.I.G. Udom Ekpo Udom (rtd) and Supol Idorenyin Akpabio. The aim is to have Ika as their operational base, where the culprits will overrun and overwhelm the other two Local Government Areas of Abak and Etim Ekpo.

“Gentlemen of the press, it has been also brought to our notice that in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area – the road leading from Utu Etim Ekpo to Ikot Osukpong in Ika, particularly, at the Utu Etim Ekpo – Etok Uruk Eshiet Valley, Emmanuel Ekon is using same as hideout for the custody of his arms and armed thugs with the plan of striking the headquarters of Etim Ekpo and the INEC office which is about 700 meters from the hideout.

The PDP national leader said in addition to adopting violent measures to distabilize the PDP in the area, the APC has also adopted some sinister plot to get about 34 stakeholders and leaders of the party from the area implicated and arrested.

He specifically accused Godswill Akpabio, who is the senatorial candidate of the APC in the Ikot Ekpene Senatorial race of reawakening and regrouping the deadly and dreaded local militia group in Ika LGA, known as “The Concerned Citizens of Ika”, a group said to have been proscribed by the then governor Victor Attah, owing to wanton killings in the area.