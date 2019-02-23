



The agent of the Peoples Democratic Party assigned to President Muhammadu Buhari’s polling unit 003, Kofar Baru III (A and B) Daura, Katsina State, disappeared from the unit shortly before the commencement of the counting of votes.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, Muhammadu Buhari, scored 523 votes while his main challenger, Atiku Abubakar of PDP, got three votes and Accord Party scored four votes.

The PDP agent was nowhere to be found when the counting process started.

The senatorial candidate of the Accord Party, Mohammed Lawal Nalado, however, scored 262 votes at the polling unit while the APC candidate, Ahmed Kaita, scored 247.