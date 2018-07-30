The Spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State, Sunday Bisi, has described as commendable the performance of Senator Ademola Adeleke as a Senator in the last one year, describing the Senator as ‘competent’ and committed to public service.

In a statement in Osogbo at the weekend, Mr Bisi, who is also the Deputy Director General of Senator Adeleke Campaign Organisation said the records of the Senator in legislative assignments and implementation of constituency projects surpasses that of many lawmakers.

”He has performed creditably well within a year by sponsoring bills and raising motions touching on good governance, security and youth empowerment in the country. His bills and motions confirm his passion for public service and commitment to the welfare of the people.

“Our senator has also distinguished himself by faithful implementation of 17 major constituency projects all over Osun West. It was a thing of joy that under one year Adeleke has touched virtually all local governments within the district.

“Schools are renovated. New schools are being built. Transformers and generators are provided. Multi million Naira scholarships are provided. Empowerment trainings are executed. These are unrivalled accomplishments”,he said.

Describing the performing Senator as a “competent administrator ‘,Bisi said anybody who can perform so well within a year is clearly able and capable of leading his people.

“We went round and it was clear that PDP has a candidate who knows where the shoe pinches and who has the competency to lead the state out of the woods”, he said.