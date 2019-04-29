<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Monday, raised an alarm, accusing the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, of currently replacing all the servers in its headquarters and offices in all states of the federation and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

It also alleged that the frenzy activity was in a desperate bid to obliterate the actual Presidential election results transmitted from the polling centers across the nation.

PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

He added, “This is completely reprehensible and further exposes the culpability of INEC in the manipulation and rigging of the 2019 Presidential election.

“The PDP has been well briefed on how the INEC leadership and officials of the Buhari Presidency became jittery and resorted to the desperate measure, after they realized that the servers have information of Atiku Abubakar’s victory at the election.

“Our party also has details of how the INEC leadership and the Presidency agents procured and detailed computer experts to the commission’s offices to switch the servers, mutilate vital information in the system and attempt to erase all trails of transmitted results to the main server.

“Moreover, our party has been informed about how the INEC leadership, several weeks after the election, used some compromised officials of the commission to manipulate voter registers in some states by ticking names of individuals who did not participate in the Presidential election, as having voted.

“This is with the view to using such to cover the fictitious results it wrote for the APC.

“What INEC and the Buhari Presidency do not understand is that computer software and applications leave traces, signatures as well as footmark.

“Forensic investigation of the system will reveal the real votes transmitted from the polling centers, which show Atiku Abubakar as the winner of the election”.

The opposition party, therefore, insisted on forensic examination of all relevant documents and equipment used for the Presidential election.

It further affirmed that PDP would continue to be at alert as no amount of manipulations by INEC will detract it from reclaiming its alleged stolen mandate at the tribunal.