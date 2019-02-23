



Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of withholding sensitive election materials including collation (form EC8D) and result (form EC8E) sheets in states considered to be PDP strongholds.

The party, which said by this action, the commission is inviting wrath of Nigerians, added that “intelligence at our disposal shows that certain compromised INEC officials are working with agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to hold back the material so as to pave way for the allocation of fictitious results for President Muhammadu Buhari and APC National Assembly candidates in the affected states.”

PDP, in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said, “for instance, in Abia state, no collation forms and result sheets have been received for the Senatorial elections, while no result sheets for all the elections have been received in Delta and various other states.

“Also in Kano state only 105 Senate result sheets have been received in Garko Local Government Area instead of 144 . Rogo LGA has received 106 Senate result sheets instead of 141; Danbatta has received 28 cartons of House of Representatives ballot papers instead of 29, while Tofa LGA has received 18 cartons instead of 19. This scenario is playing out in many other states.”

PDP charged the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to immediately release the materials to their respective designated points and cautioned that it will never allow anybody to use any means to rig it out in this election.

“Prof. Yakubu must note that this serious infraction is already heightening tension and would eventually lead to serious crisis in affected states ahead of the election, if nothing was done to stem the trend,” it said.

The party recalled that it had earlier alerted that the INEC Chairman is again succumbing to back-channel intimidation by the APC and the Buhari Presidency to accede to their rigging plot, which includes hoarding and in some cases, delay in the distribution of sensitive materials meant for PDP stronghold as well as using APC agents as electoral officers.

PDP, however, cautioned the INEC Chairman not to allow the APC to use him to derail the electoral process, particularly after the disgraceful postponement of the February 16 elections.

Meanwhile, the party has demanded the immediate and unconditional release of its Kwara South Senatorial candidate, Senator Rufai Ibrahim and other members of the party framed-up, arrested and detained by the Police in Kwara state.

PDP holds that the continued detention of Senator Ibrahim on the eve of a crucial election, in which he is a lead contender, is completely provocative.

The party also cautioned the police to stop harassing, arresting and detaining its members on flimsy charges, as such will directly pitch security agents against the people in a manner that might spark off violent resistance with regrettable consequences.

“This resort to police brutality by the APC is a script by a losing team which seeks to introduce violence and use the police to execute their rigging plots.

“Nigerians will recall our vehement protest against the deployment of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s lackey, CP Kayode Egbetokun, as Kwara state Commissioner of Police, wherein we alerted of plots by the APC to use him to incite the people, cause pandemonium and pave the way for outright rigging in favour of President Buhari and all other candidates on the platform of APC,” PDP said.