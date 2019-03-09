



The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the Southern Senatorial zone of Plateau State has raised concern about the activity of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in today’s election, saying if such was not checked, it was capable of shortchanging the people of the constituency.

There would be an election rerun for the Senatorial seat of the zone today as well as Governorship and House of Assembly election and the PDP is alleging lack of neutrality on the part of the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC.

The Party’s Senatorial candidate, Peter Kefas, and the Party’s Vice Chairman, Southern zone, Simon Domle expressed this view saying that the people would likely be shortchanged if the REC is not cautioned.

The duo complained about the exclusion of some polling units on the list released by INEC for the Senatorial rerun on Saturday.

Kefas, while speaking with journalists in Jos said, “We called you here to bring to the notice of the public certain anomaly that does not give room for fairness in the Senatorial rerun election coming up on Saturday. Of great concern to us is the exclusion of about five polling units by INEC.

“These five polling units, two in Killar ward of Langtang North, one in Bolyah, Langtang South, one in Baltip, Mikang and one in Kadarko, Wase were included in the report submitted by the Electoral Officers, EOs in the affected local government areas as election could not hold either due to failure of card readers or violence as a result of gunshots. There is a Police report to that effect yet, for reasons best known to INEC, these areas were ignored.

“Failure to conduct rerun in these areas amounts to disenfranchisement of people of the affected areas which is an infringement on their constitutional right to vote. A situation where INEC is seen as an arm of the ruling APC government is bad for our democracy, INEC must be seen to be fair to all parties.

“We call on INEC as a matter of justice and fairness, to restore the excluded polling units as contained in the reports of the Local government Electoral Officers before the Saturday rerun. We call on security agencies particularly the Nigerian Army to be neutral and professional in their duties, we are ready for the rerun but plead with INEC to be fair to all parties.”

The State Head, Voters’ Education and Publicity, Osaretin Imahierobo said “INEC only worked with report submitted by the Electoral Officers of the respective local government areas.”