



The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State, has alleged plot by the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, with some unscrupulous security personnel, whom it claimed, were in the payroll of the party (APC) to harass and arrest members of PDP in the State.

The Publicity Secretary of PDP in Abia State, Don Ubani, who made this known, in a statement forwarded to newsmen on Thursday, said the plot was sequel to the PDP’s discovery of the APC plan to rig the postponed Presidential and National Assembly elections of Saturday, 16 February, 2019.

According to him, “PDP in Abia State is drawing the attention of the Acting Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of Department of State Service, the Chief of Army Staff and Heads of other Security Agencies in Nigeria to warn their Personnel not to succumb to the whims and caprices of inordinate and desperate APC leaders in the State who know the electorate in the State have no confidence in them and are, therefore, hell bent on wrecking havoc in the state.

Ubani warned that the prevailing peace in the State, which the administration of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has worked hard to achieve, should not be thrown to the wind, because of some individuals’ vaulting ambition.

According to him, “It is the cherished opinion of PDP in the State that the forthcoming elections should be conducted under very conducive electoral environment.

“This Press alert should be taken seriously by all those involved in the security architecture of the country. In the event of PDP members being unlawfully harassed, intimidated, arrested and detained by compromised security agents, the Party would have no option than to call on her members to resist such illegalities.

“Let the peace in Abia State be allowed to prevail by the APC and security agencies.”