The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun has said that it has no other option than to accept the Supreme Court’s judgment which affirmed Gboyega Oyetola as the governor of Osun state.

The Osun PDP, in a telephone interview with its Chairman, Mr. Soji Adagunodo, said “there is nowhere to go again.”

The Justice Rhodes Vivour-led Supreme Court, Friday, affirmed the election of Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the governor of Osun.

At the ruling today, five of the seven-man panel of judges of the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Oyetola whose election was, therefore, upheld.

But shortly after the Supreme Court’s ruling, Senator Adeleke, in a statement signed by his Spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, said his ambition to become the governor of the state was and is never a do or die affair.

He said he accepted the verdict and congratulated Governor Oyetola, wishing him well with the governance of the state.

Meanwhile, the state PDP chairman, Adagunodo, said “Since the Supreme Court is the highest court in the land, we don’t have anything to say than to accept the verdict.

“The judgment is a split judgment. The majority judgment dealt with technical matter and we expected the judges to have called for the file of the lower court.

“Meanwhile, the minority judgment dealt with constitutional matter which is important to our democracy.

“The court has ruled and we don’t have anything to say than to accept the verdict since there is nowhere to go again.”