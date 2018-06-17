Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it guidelines for the 2019 general elections is yet to be approved by its National Executive Council (NEC).

The national organising secretary of the party, Col Austin Akobundu, stated this while replying to a story in a national daily that its guidelines for the presidential aspirants will see them pay a sum of N12m for for forms.

Akobundu, in a statement however said the party is still in the process of drawing up the guidelines for its presidential primary election.

He said “It is therefore misleading to claim that the Party has ‘listed its guidelines’ not to talk of the cost of nomination forms.

“At the appropriate time the proposals will be presented to NEC of the Party which will approve as it deems fit. Only then can one say that it has the guidelines for the 2018 presidential primary election.

“The National Working Committee of the PDP, under the leadership of Prince Uche Secondus, is committed to adhering strictly to the PDP Constitution and the constitution in Chapter 8 (50) (1) grants NEC the power to formulate the guidelines for aspirants in any of its Party Primaries, the presidential primary inclusive.

“We appreciate the interest in the electoral processes of our great Party and the Party is always ready to respond to any enquiries and to make all necessary information available.

“We therefore, urge the general public, party members and our esteemed presidential aspirants to disregard the said publication. The authentic guidelines for PDP presidential primary election will be released as soon as they are considered by the organs of the Party.”