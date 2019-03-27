<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Apart from the reported presidential election petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, at least three others have ‎been filed before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja to challenge the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari and his party, the All Progressives Congress at the February 23 poll.

The four petitions were on display at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, venue of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Atiku and PDP’s petition filed on March 18 was marked CA/PEPC/002/2019.

Another of the petition was filed on March 7 by Hope Democratic Party and its National Chairman and presidential candidate, Chief Ambrose ‎Owuru.

The other petition with number CA/PEPC/004/2019 filed ‎on March 19, was by Pastor Aminchi Habu and his party, the Peoples Democratic Movement.

The fourth petition was by Geff Ojinika and Coalition for Change, who both contended that “the election was vitiated by substantial non-compliance‎ with mandatory statutory provisions which irregularity substantially affected the election such that the 1st respondent (Buhari) was not entitled to be returned as the winner of the presidential election”.

The petitioners all joined the Independent National Electoral Commission, Buhari and the APC as the respondents.

But Coalition for Change ‎and Ojinika added Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to their list of respondents.