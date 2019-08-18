<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A former Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum, Paul Unongo, has said Nigeria should be wary of jettisoning zoning of elective offices, especially the presidency, in 2023 as suggested by the Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai.

Unongo, who spoke on the telephone with newsmen on Friday, said it was okay to elect competent leaders noting that zoning was a factor that had kept Nigeria together.

He stated that Nigerians should wait for the nation’s democracy to get to a level where zoning would no longer be necessary.

Unongo said, “Competence is good, but zoning keeps us together. In a growing democracy like ours with various ethnic groups and different cultures, when people see their own elected, they have a sense of belonging.

“That is it for now. But when our democracy becomes settled and well established, then we can even allow people from one family to be presidents just like it happened in the United States.

“The Bush family ruled in the US as presidents. I think Nigeria will get to that stage, but we shouldn’t force it. Nigeria is doing well and we shouldn’t disrupt its natural growth.”

Meanwhile, the Coordinator of the Coalition of Northern Groups, Mr Abdulazeez Suleiman, also said zoning the presidency in 2023 was not a factor that could break the country.

Suleiman, however, said el-Rufai was trying to be selfish by advocating that zoning be stopped.

He said, “It is not that easy for Nigeria or any nation to break up. The issue of zoning is too unimportant to cause Nigeria’s breakup. It is just the usual bluff by some sections of the country.

“And on el-Rufai, even though the issue of zoning is not in the constitution as he rightly pointed out, the issue coming from him and at this time shows he is hypocritical.

“El-Rufai belongs to the bankrupt elite who are self-centred. Whatever he said about zoning was only self-serving. This thing about zoning the presidency is funny.

“If any northerner would tell you the truth, it would be that holding central power has never benefited the North. If a president can dispense justice, it does not really matter where he comes from.

“The North, I can tell you, fared better when the presidency was in the South. Honestly, el-Rufai did not mean well, it’s the usual divide and conquer strategy.”