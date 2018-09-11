Former governorship candidate of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) in 2011 and now governorship of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia state, Prince Paul Ikonne, has said that if all the stakeholders and the party could settle for a consensus candidate, his party’s victory will be made easy in the coming general election.

He, however assured that if given the opportunity as the candidate of APC, he will make Abia conducive for business “knowing that the people of the state are business oriented and take the state to a high.”

Speaking with newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja after he obtained his nomination form and expression of interest at the APC national secretariat to contest the party’s Abia governorship ticket, Prince Ikonne explained that the people Abia know that he actually won election in 2011, assuring that his government “will put Abia where it belong.”

When asked for his comment on whether the party should conduct the primary election using durect or indirect system, Ikonne said: “As long as our party come together with a consensus candidate which we will eventually go for, we will come out strongly.

“Those trying to destabilize the party one way other the other cave in by God’s grace and key into this course for us to rescue and take Abia to a greater height.”

On the adoption of indirect primaries, he said; “It depends on the peculiarities of states and the environment.

“The party national leadership are very wise, but there are peculiarities, like in Abia, indirect primaries and consensus will definitely give us what we want.

“Stakeholders are yet to meet, we are still going to meet, and by the time we meet, we will come out with a blue print of the way forward.”

On what he is bringing to the table if given the opportunity to fly the party’s ticket, Ikonne said he is coming in with a fresh idea, adding that he would add value to governance and ensure better life for the people of the state.

“By God’s grace, I’m the founding father of APC in Abia, as the governorship candidate of the ACN then which was the major merging party of the APC.

“I have been in the party and I have worked for it and still working for it.

“During the 2015 general elections, I organised the presidential rally in Abia which was successfully and adjudged the best rally and am coming from Aba, the Enyimba city and by God’s grace age is on my side, and I have served in government and I have good understanding of the way Government functions and I have blueprint on what to do to move Abia forward and above all, I have the grace of God more than any other aspirant.”