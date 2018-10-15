



Chief Patrick Eholor, the Deputy Director-General, Atikulated Agenda 2019, has said that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the All Progressives Congress (APC), is on a suicide mission to destroy the party before the 2019 general elections.

Eholor, in a statement signed by Mazi ThankGod Ofoelue the group’s National Secretary, maintained that instead of helping President Muhammadu Buhari to victory in 2019, Oshiomhole would destroy the APC to the advantage of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He said: “Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is a patriotic Nigerian, who deserves national honours for gradually destroying the party. He is playing a major role in ushering in the government of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in 2019.”

Eholor, a one-time governorship candidate in Edo State under Labour Party (LP), stated, “Oshiomhole is on a suicide mission since he became the party’s chairman.

“I want to thank my very good friend and former governor Oshiomhole for a job well done. Adams Oshiomhole is a great goal getter. Did you notice that he practically hit the ground running since he became the chairman of APC?

“His record is unprecedented in the history political parties in Africa. First, the party’s top politicians, all abandoned it. Then the primaries have polarised the party as never before.

“They have already lost Lagos, Imo and Zamfara governorship, even before the elections. They have also lost Zamfara completely and Ogun. Everybody is leaving the party.

“Oshiomhole thinks politics is all about attacking people the way he attacked everyone in Edo State. He thought the National Assembly is Edo State House of Assembly where he instituted impunity and dictated what happened without regard for anyone or rule of law.

“But, God is using him to fight the battle for all of us, the battle against bad, incompetent leadership, the battle against impunity, the battle against the murder of Nigerians by terrorist herdsmen. Oshiomhole has completely destroyed the APC and more chieftains of the party will exit in no distant time.

“They will all join the Atikulated train for Nigeria. In the end, even APC will be Atikulated, because, Atiku is the greatest force moving through Nigeria at the moment.”