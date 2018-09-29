Patrick Asadu, a member of House of Representatives has described the outcome of the governorship election in Osun State as a bad commentary for democracy in Nigeria.

Asadu who represents Nsukka/Igboeze South federal constituency on People’s Democratic Party (PDP) platform, stated this in an interview with journalists in Enugu on Friday.

He explained that the supplementary election that gave victory to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, ought not to have held, pointing out that the Supreme Court declared a cancelled vote as “dead vote.”

The lawmaker said the outcome of the election shows that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) needs to convince Nigerians and indeed, the international community, that it was ready to conduct elections in the country next year.

Asadu alleged that APC was desperate to install governors who would deliver President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

“They are not interested in what happens after the 2019 election. It is most unfortunate but I believe that the outcome of the election in Osun will be reversed by the tribunal,” he said.

Asadu recalled that the National Assembly passed the Electoral Act three times in a bid to strengthen the electoral process, but the President declined assent to it.

He warned that the country could be plunged into crisis, if the scenario in Osun repeats itself in 2019 general election.

“We need to have Nigeria before we have political parties. The interest of the nation is more important than the interest of any political party,” Asadu said.

On his ambition in 2019, the lawmaker said he was very hopeful of getting the PDP ticket to return to the House.

Asadu said if he could make it in 2015 when people told him not to run, nothing stops him from making it now that he has the Governor on his side.

“The constitution qualifies me to run. I am not bankrupt. I am not a lunatic. If you feel I am not doing well, you can come and run against me. 2019 has been given to somebody. Others will run but God has given it to somebody,” he said.