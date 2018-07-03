A leader in All Progressive Congress, Delta State chapter, Prof. Pat Utomi, has called for unity within the party, saying it is imperative if the well-being of our people is the primary motive of the leadership class in the party.

He stated this while speaking in Warri, shortly after giving a keynote address to Catholic Youths at the “28th Annual Leadership Symposium and Summit” of the Catholic Youth Organization of Nigeria (CYON), Warri Diocese which held on Sunday, July 1, 2018.

Citing pervasive poverty, poor infrastructure and failing state of education in a state that is richly endowed with human and material resources, he noted that a true leader could not but be moved by compassion to seek to rescue Delta State, but that a house divided against itself is bound to fall; stressing that, “we must not allow our party to go into a state of lethargy at this very crucial time.”

Prof Utomi called on all party leaders to hearken to the call by the party to break the boundaries and the spirit of factions or tendencies within it in order to work in harmony to win the general election of 2019.

Charging party leaders to focus more on the common good above individual interests, he said no difference, no matter how diverse, “was beyond the will to serve our people well; and that it is a necessary sacrifice that we must all make, not just for history but for our individual legacies.

According to him, “Such is the power of love for the people over love for self, which is the hallmark of true leadership.”

Speaking at the Summit, Utomi noted that the pen is mightier than the sword, and urged a departure from violent resistance, stating that even non-titled leaders had impacted the world positively but not through violence; citing examples like Mahatma Ghandi of India and Martin Luther King.

He also urged the body of religious Priests not to use the podium to fan any embers of violence as this bears no fruits for the common good, and that it is not in accord with his personal spiritual beliefs nor that of the Catholic faith.

While congratulating the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on his deserved emergence as consensus Chairman of the party, Prof. Utomi added that the former Governor of Edo State who knows the special relationship of the old Bendel family can be expected to ensure that all talents and passions in the various tendencies in Delta APC are brought under one roof to ensure the transformation that will lead Delta State out of today’s “Egypt into the promised land”.