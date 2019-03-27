<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, has stressed the needs to build a solid foundation by ministers of God and the nation at large.

He spoke on Wednesday at the first edition of the Minsters Development Networking summit organised by the Deeper Christian Life Ministry (DCLM) in conjunction with Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Lagos.

It held at Deeper Life Bible Church headquarters in Gbagada Lagos Sate.

Kumuyi said a solid foundation is needed in every institution, be it government, private or the church.

“Your future is guaranteed when you build your life on a solid foundation. Build your life and ministry; build your faith to build your work with God, the fullness is in the word of God, take the shield of faith to quench fiery dart of the devil against your life,” he stated.

He noted that success in ministry is determined by the foundation we build.

“There must be a foundation for your Christian life and for your ministry, else it will be destroyed.

“You need a strong foundation; you should not operate a diminishing, deceptive or displaced foundation because it will not safe your building, it will rather make the building collapse. You have to put your foundation on spiritual check to know if it is still standing.

“There is a restoration for a foundation, be steadfast, be focused on what God has called you to do and on your life. Be strong in faith, faith comes by hearing the word of God.

“Limited hearing will yield limited faith, increased hearing will yield increase in faith, undiluted heating will bring undiluted faith and if you are full of hearing, you will be full in faith,” he said.

CAN Chairman Lagos, Apostle Alexander Bamgbola, said the foundation of Nigeria is rotten, noting that there is the need to have a new beginning.

“This nation has a rotten foundation; a foundation of corruption. Foundation is so important and it is because the foundation of this nation is rotten that we have all kinds of politicians.”