



The Edo governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osagie Ize-Iyamu, says he’ll follow in the footsteps of Adams Oshiomhole to develop the state.

Oshiomhole is a former Edo governor and he bitterly opposed Ize-Iyamu’s candidacy four years ago when he was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The two have since made up after Ize-Iyamu returned to the party, and incumbent governor and Oshiomhole’s successor and former ally, Godwin Obaseki, went the opposite direction to the PDP to fulfill his second term ambition.

Both Ize-Iyamu and Oshiomhole poured scorn on Obaseki’s administration of the state during a campaign stop at Fugar in Etsako Central local government area of the state on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Oshiomhole, who was recently sacked as APC chairman, said he prefers to take a bullet for what he stands for instead of, in reference to Obaseki, running around in the pursuit of nothing.





Ize-Iyamu assured party supporters who cheered him at Saturday’s rally that his administration won’t follow in Obaseki’s footsteps.

He accused the governor of failing to develop the state, and abandoning a lot of projects that could benefit the people.

The APC candidate said he’ll rather follow the legacy of Oshiomhole who was governor between 2008 and 2016.

“You must learn to appreciate good things. You can’t say because of wickedness, you will not do it.

“So, where Oshiomhole’s development stopped is where we’ll continue,” he said.

Ize-Iyamu said he’ll campaign all over the state to ensure that the electorate buys into his great dream for the state.

Obaseki and Ize-Iyamu are the main candidates in the September 19 election.

A total of 14 candidates will contest in the election.