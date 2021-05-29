The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 19, 2020, Edo state governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has called on members of‎ the party in the state to come together to reorganise and position the party to win elections again.

In a statement issued yesterday while reacting to the judgment of the Supreme Court that affirmed the election of Governor Godwin Obaseki for a second term by absolving him of Certificate forgery, Ize-Iyamu said “The Supreme Court by its judgment brought to an end our struggle for the office of the governor of Edo State that commenced in September 2020.





“I thank all our supporters as well as our loyal party men and women for your unwavering commitment and sacrifice to the advancement of Edo state and urge you to be law-abiding and to be of good cheer.

“What matters most is that our party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) stood up for what we believe in. We stood up for the placement of our people at the epicenter of governance which is a sharp departure from the norm. As such, let no grievances and no embittered feelings impair the force of our efforts.

“Let us look forward to our coming together to reorganize and position our party to win again. This is in service to our beloved state.

“Finally, I thank God for the opportunity to seek the office. To Him be all honor and glory”.