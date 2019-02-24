



The General Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly (LRA), Pastor Tunde Bakare, on Saturday charged the would-be winner of the 2019 presidential election to prioritise security and welfare of citizens.

Bakare said this in Lagos after casting his vote at the Opebi Grammar School polling centre in Lagos.

Bakare, who was President Muhammadu Buhari’s running mate in the 2011 election, said he came to exercise his civic rights as a citizen.

“I have followed my conscience in voting a candidate of my choice,” Bakare said.