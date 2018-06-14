The Youth Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria, Enugu State chapter, (YOWICAN) has passed vote of confidence on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his performance and leadership quality which they said have brought peace and sustained growth in the last three years of his administration.

This contained in a communique the group issued at the end of her executive meeting yesterday and signed by the Chairman, Rev. Fr. Anthony Oluba; Vice Chairman, Bro. Okoroafor Daniel; Secretary, Bro. Ani Samuel; Treasurer, Bro. Chukwu Joseph and Director for youth, women and education, Mr Ezinwa Paul.

They stated that Eungu State under the leadership of Gov. Ugwuanyi has witnessed prompt payment of salaries and allowances to the state workers, pensions to the civil service retirees, prudent use of 100 per cent LGA share of Paris Club, among others.

“The payment of the 13th month Christmas bonus to the state workers is unprecedented and the first of its kind in the state,” they said, while commending the security agencies in the state for the maximum peace and protection of lives and properties which made the state to be adjudged the safest state in Nigeria.

“We are happy over the mass recruitment of over 2,000 Primary and Secondary School teachers and promotion of existing teachers in the state.

“We request INEC to create more PVC centres and polling units to enable the youths get their permanent voters cards for the purpose of effective participation in the on-going electoral process,” they appealed.

The CAN youth however, warned politicians against the use of youths for thuggery in the forthcoming general elections, stressing that it would employ all her strength to resist such politicians and use the strength of the church in the state to vote out such person from office.

“We shall join hands to deal decisively to any youth caught in the electoral malpractice of any kind in Enugu state. Therefore, the Christian youths are the light of the world and must conduct themselves in a manner capable of portraying Jesus in a positive light.

“We condemn in a strong terms the attack and gruesome killing of innocent Christians in Nigeria, especially in the north central. We call on federal government and security agencies to as a matter of urgency and sincerity expedite actions to arrest, prosecute and convict the perpetrators of these devilish acts.

“We assure the Christians in Enugu state that YOWICAN is more ready now to propagate and defend our Faith against any form of threat from any quarter. We ask our peace loving people to go about their lawful businesses without any fear of intimidation”, communique reads.