The Coalition for Change has withdrawn its petition challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressives Congress in the February 23 presidential election.

The request made on behalf of the party by its lawyer, Mr. Obed Agwu, at the resumed hearing before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Monday, was not opposed by the lawyers representing the respondents – Buhari, APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The Justice Mohammed Garba-led panel of the subsequently dismissed the petition.

With the development, there are now three petitions against the Buhari’s victory at the poll.