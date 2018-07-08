The Christian Association of Nigeria has said it cannot endorse or support candidates for public offices in the 2019 elections because the political parties have yet to present electable men and women for various positions.

The association stated that it was still waiting for the presentation of candidates that could attract support or endorsement.

Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, Special Assistant (Media and Communications), to the CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, said this on Saturday in response to questions about the 2019 elections and planned support for candidates by the association.

The CAN spokesman said, “No candidates yet; the parties have not presented any candidates for us to endorse or support, but when we get to that bridge we will cross it. For now, we are not supporting or endorsing anyone because the parties have yet to present their candidates.”

On its part, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria frowned on political endorsement or support for candidates, stressing that this was not part of its mandate.

The PFN spokesman, Simbo Olorunfemi, said the group did not engage in political endorsement of aspirants and waved away questions about the association’s favourite candidates in the forthcoming 2019 polls.

“Please, we don’t endorse or support candidates. That is not part of our mandate,” he said over the telephone.

Olorunfemi said the PFN was not involved in political activities and would not entertain the idea of backing politicians during elections.