



The Edo State chapter of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has refuted claims of endorsing the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku as its sole candidate for the presidential election.

This was contained in a press release signed by its state chairman, Col. Paul Ogbebor (rtd.) and its national Organising Secretary, Engr. Efosa Aguebor.

‎Ogbebor said those who made the endorsement did it without the knowledge of the state’s leadership and that such decision negated the purpose for which the body was inaugurated.