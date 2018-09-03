Igbo Indigenes Without Borders (IIWB), a socio-cultural organisation devoted to protecting the interests of Igbo people both in Nigeria and in the Diaspora, has lauded the performance of the Enugu State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, saying he is “tenaciously dedicated to delivering his campaign promises.”

Speaking during a town-hall meeting jointly organised by Okpara Igbo Forum (OIF) and the Igbo Indigenes Without Borders, in Lagos at the weekend, the latter’s president, Dr. Benard Oshi, applauded Ugwuanyi, describing him as “an astute leader who derives immeasurable joy from providing basic and essential services to the people of Enugu State, through massive infrastructural, manpower and community development projects.”

Oshi, who is the executive chairman of Ben 10 Equipment, a construction equipment-leasing company, and of Ben 10 Entertainment Inc., noted, “With what the governor has been able to achieve in less than four years, there’s no gainsaying the fact that he is the right man for the job.”

He said the IIWB, along with other pan-Igbo organisations would support Ugwuanyi for a second term, “as we are satisfied with his performance and would not take any risk, as four years is important in the lifetime of a people.”

“This is to ensure the continuation of the marvelous work the workaholic governor, who is popularly and endearingly known as ‘Gburugburu’, has been doing.

“Enugu State has never had this good for a very long time; so it behoves on all of us to make sure he returns.

“Some of us who were born and bred outside the state have always wished for purposeful and people-orientated government, and now that we have got one, we need to maximise the inherent potentials in such a government to the fullest,” Oshi enthused.

He, as a result, called on the president of Okpara Igbo Forum, Mazi Onyebuchi Obah (SAN), to do same by galvanising his members who are from Enugu State, to rally round the second term ambition of Governor Ugwuanyi.

Oshi stressed, “It does not really matter who is at the helm of affairs in the state; all that the people yearn and demand for is good governance and Dr. Ugwuanyi is currently providing that in the state.

“So, I personally don’t see any reason for a change of baton in Enugu, because you don’t change a winning team while the game is still on, unless you are prepared to lose; and I don’t sincerely believe that the good people of Enugu State are prepared to lose out now.”