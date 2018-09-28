Following the purported expulsion of Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon Pally Iriase, the Ward 9 of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Owan East local government area of Edo, has disclaimed the letter of expulsion against the lawmaker.

In a signed press release by Kehinde Ehimiaghe and Chief Ahonsi Ohiokede, the chairman and secretary of the ward respectively and made available to newsmen in Benin, yesterday they denied knowledge of such a letter emanating from the ward.

The ward executives described the purported letter of expulsion as embarrassing and misleading, and a calculated attempt to tarnish the image of the lawmaker.

“It is a brazing subterfuge and deliberate falsehood to desperately attempt to tarnish the respected leader with unsubstantiated and never sustainable allegations of anti-party activities.

“Ward 8 executive committee of APC is to totally at a loss on how and why such allegations are concocted to bring the reputation of our leader to public odium and disrepute.

“We completely disclaim the action since the allegations are false and the purported expulsion illegal and unconstitutional,” it stated.

The release further stated that for the evidence of doubt, no complaint was received from any person or any organ of the party against the person of Iriase, in breach of article 21 sub B1 and 2.

Accordingly, “The breach if this would have necessitated the panel to investigate the the so called allegations. Iriase was never invited to defend the allegations in breach of scared rule of fair hearing.

“The local government area chapter of the party in Owan East, acted ultra vires its power to wit: by making public pronouncement in flagrant violation of article 21 sub A(v) of the party constitution.”

It would be recalled that the State secretariat of the APC, had on Wednesday, also declared the purported expulsion of the deputy chief whip of the lower chamber of the National Assembly (NASS), as nullity. I

t would also be recalled that the Owan East local government chapter of the party had on Monday, in a letter to the state secretariat, announced the expulsion of Iriase.