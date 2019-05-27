<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Oyo State chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), has suspended its indefinite industrial labour declared in the state last week.

Recall union recently embarked upon the strike as a result of the failure of the outgoing governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi to pay salary and arrears of workers in the state.

NLC chairman, Comrade Bayo Titilola-Sodo, made this known on Monday in an address made available to journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Sodo explained that the incoming governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde, is a well bred, well-nurtured person, noting that the labour believes that he would address all issues pertaining to the welfare of workers in the state.

“In defence of this man of honour and to assure Eng Seyi Makinde of the good intentions of Oyo State workers, the strike action is hereby suspended, and workers are hereby directed to resume immediately.”

He emphasised that some of the demand of the workers have been on the table of the outgoing government for the last one to two years, adding that workers in Oyo State had been tolerant thinking that the outgoing government would have a change of heart and grant their demands.

“The strike came in the belief that with political will, the remaining number of days would stillbirth a good life for the workers, our strike action was not intended to intimidate or embarrass the incoming government as some people may want to insinuate.”

Meanwhile, the governor-elect, Engineer Seyi Makinde, who lauded the union for the act described the gesture as a great honour the decision of the state chapter of the union to call off the industrial strike to honour him as he is preparing for inauguration on Wednesday, May 29.

Makinde, according to a statement signed by his spokesman, Prince Dotun Oyelade, thanked the state chapter of the NLC.

He said “this gesture is a recognition of his sincerity in dealing with all issues including labour matters. While the buck stops on my table, I promise to run a transparent administration that will leave no one in doubt about its direction.”