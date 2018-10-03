



A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bayo Lawal, has won the party’s Senatorial ticket in Oyo South district ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Lawal got 461 votes to defeat his rival and a former Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Azeem Gbolarumi who scored 66 votes.

Gbolarumi, it was learnt was the Deputy Governor to former Governor, Adebayo Alao-Akala during his (Alao-Akala’s) eleven months administration when Senator Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja was illegally impeachment due to his sour relationship with late Chief Lamidi Adedibu, the then strongman of Ibadan politics.

Lawal was declared winner of the primary election held at Ijokodo area of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital on Tuesday.

Oyo South District comprises five local government areas within Ibadan city, one local government area in Ibadan less city and three local government areas in Ibarapa geo-political zone of the state.

The Local government Areas are: Ibadan North, Ibadan North East, Ibadan North West, Ibadan South East and Ibadan South West.

Others are Ido, Ibarapa East, Ibarapa North and Ibarapa Central local government areas.