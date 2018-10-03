



The Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has won the All Progressives Congress ticket for Oyo South Senatorial District.

In the primary election conducted by the Ademola Seriki-led electoral panel, Ajimobi scored 2,659 votes to beat Dr. Fola Akinosun who scored 168 votes.

Ajimobi was in the Senate between 2003 and 2007 under the platform of the Alliance for Democracy.

The present occupier of the seat is Senator Soji Akanbi, who did not take part in the primary.

Oyo South senatorial district has nine local government areas, viz: Ibarapa North, Ibarapa East, Ibarapa Central, Ido, Ibadan North, Ibadan South-East, Ibadan South-West, Ibadan North-East and Ibadan North-West.

In his address, the governor promised to offer greater performance as their representative in the Senate.

Ajimobi said, “I look forward to going back to the Red Chamber to contribute my quota to the national debate and the progress of the nation.

“I wish to bring to fore my parliamentary experience to grow a Nigeria that the next generation will be proud of.”