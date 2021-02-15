



The Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC), Monday, released much anticipated local government election time-table and guidelines into the 33 local government areas in the state.

According to the commission’s Chairman, Isiaka Olagunju, stakeholders are hereby enjoined to give their support and cooperation to the commission to be able to organise and conduct free, fair, credible and transparent local government election in Oyo State.

The statement read: “In compliance with Section 30 Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), Section 5 (a) and Paragraph 1 (1) Schedule 2 of the State Independent Electoral Commission Law CAP 154, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria 2000, the general public is hereby informed that Elections will be conducted in thirty-three (33) Local Government Councils in Oyo State on Saturday, 15th May 2021 between 8:00 a.m. and 3.00 p.m.”

“In the circumstance, prospective candidates are expected to obtain nomination forms in respect of the elections into their Local Government Councils at the Commission’s Headquarters at Quarters 484, Total Garden-Gate Road, Agodi GRA, Ibadan. Oyo State on or before Monday 30th April 2021 upon payment of the sum of (A) N250,000:00k (Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) only for the position of Chairman or (B) N100,000:00k (One Hundred Thousand Naira Only) for the position of a Councilor.”

“The breakdown of the election time table is as follows: Monday, 15th February, 2021, (a) Publication of notice of Election, (b) Release of Election Time Table, (c) Release of Election Guidelines.”

“Wednesday, 17th February – Friday, 14th May 2021, (a) Commencement of Political Activities, Commencement and end of Campaigns by Political Parties.”

“Monday, 22nd February and Wednesday, 10th March, 2021, Conduct of Party Primaries by Political Parties and observation of Primaries by the Commission.”





“Friday 12th March- Friday 19th March 2021, Display of Voters register Collection of Personal Data Forms for candidates by Political Parties.”

“Monday 22nd March and Friday 26th March 2021, Submission of Personal Data Forms for candidates by Political Parties.”

“Saturday 27th March – 6th April, 2021, Verification/Screening of Councillorship Candidates.”

“Monday 5th April – Tuesday 6th April 2021, Verification/Screening of Chairmanship candidates.”

“Wednesday, 7th April 2021, Delivery of list of qualified candidates to political parties by OYSIEC.”

“Friday 9th April – Sunday 11th April 2021, Appeals/Substitution of un-cleared candidates.”

“Wednesday, 14th – Friday 16th April 2021, Screening of substituted candidates by OYSIEC.”

“Tuesday 20th April – Friday 30th April 2021, Collection of Nomination Forms by all cleared candidates.”

“Wednesday, 5th May – Thursday 6th May 2021, Submission of nomination Forms by all Cleared candidates by political parties.”

“Friday, 7th May 2021, Publication of names of qualified candidates.”

“Monday 10th May – Friday 14th May 2021, a Submission of names and addresses of Parties’ agents to the Commission Publication of Notice of Polls.”

“Friday, 14th May, 2021, End of Electioneering campaign (12 midnight).”

“Saturday, 15th May, 2021, ELECTION DAY (8:00 A.M – 3:00 P. M.).”

“Saturday, 22nd May, 2021, RUNOFF/RE-RUN ELECTION (IF ANY).”

“In conclusion, stakeholders are hereby enjoined to give their support and cooperation to the Commission so as to organize and conduct a free, fair, credible and transparent local government councils elections in Oyo State,” the statement ended.