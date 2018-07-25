Less than twelve hours after some of their colleagues renounced their membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and joined other political parties, two Senators from Oyo State, Adesoji Akanbi (Oyo South), and Abdulfatai Buhari (Oyo North), have visited Governor Abiola Ajimobi of the state to pledge their loyalty to the ruling APC.

Recall that Senator Monsurat Sunmonu and about 14 other Senators dumped the APC for other political parties where their interest would be protected ahead of 2019 general elections.

Sunmonu on her Twitter handle, @MonsuratSpeaks explained that the crisis within APC made her to join African Democratic Congress (ADC), a political party loyal to former President, Olusegun Obasanjo.

But, Akanbi who said he was still a loyal member of the APC while reacting to the list of the defecting Senators added that his name was wrongly mentioned by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

DAILY POST gathered on Wednesday morning that the two Senators, Akanbi and Buhari in their bid to affirm their loyalty in APC visited Ajimobi Tuesday night and assured him that they were not part of the defecting Senators.

The duo after the meeting that lasted for several minutes also joined Ajimobi to celebrate one of his Senior Special Assistants, Dayo Iyaniwura, who marked his birthday on Tuesday.

An insider who confirmed the solidarity visit of the two Senators with Ajimobi in Ibadan wrote, “Governor Abiola Ajimobi celebrates his SSA, Mr. Dayo Iyaniwura, with a cake on his birthday today.

“Happy birthday Mr. Dayo. H.E was joined by Senator Soji Akanbi and Sen. Fatai Buhari.”