<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Following the last Saturday National and State Assembly Tribunal that nullified the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate representing Irepo/Olorunsogo State Constituency, Hon Kazeem Olayanju, the Oyo State PDP has received the verdict in shock.

According to a statement by the Party’s Publicity Secretary, Engr Akeem Olatunji, “The Oyo State PDP is in a state of shock as a result of the recent Election Petition Tribunal judgement which upturned the winner of Irepo/Olorunsogo State Constituency.

“The judgment was not a true reflection of the outcome of the March 2019 State House of Assembly election of which the PDP candidate, Hon Kazeem Olayanju, won convincingly.

The party wishes to assure our candidate, Hon. Kazeem Olayanju, and teeming members not to feel despair as we will give all necessary support to ensure that justice prevails.

“The Chairman of PDP in Oyo State, Alh Kunmi Mustapha, has just set up a three man panel with the State Secretary, Alh Wasiu Adeleke, as Chairman, State Legal Adviser, Barrister Idowu Oyedele, and the State Publicity Secretary, Engr Akeem Olatunji, to study the judgement and report back to the State Working Committee of PDP for necessary action.”