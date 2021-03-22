



Crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State continues to deepen as stakeholders of the party are on war path with Governor Seyi Makinde, alleging him of trying to cause disunity among members of the party in the state.

Stakeholders of the party, at a well-attended meeting, asked the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to dissolve party executive from ward to state level in order to save the party from extinction in the state.

In a communique issued at the end of its meeting, they also rejected the party primaries conducted by state exco, to elect chairmanship and councillorship candidates.

The communique read: “That the government of Engr. Seyi Makinde has relegated the party and party leaders while recognising none Party members and none Politicians, if not properly checked and appropriately addressed headlong, may lead to implosion within our party. It is like he has agenda to destroy the party before he moves

to another political party.”

“That the stakeholders from various local governments support the trip to Abuja and the demands made to the national leadership, also commended the effort of Sen. Bukola Saraki led reconciliation committee.”





“The PDP Stakeholders unanimously reject the shambolic primary conducted to elect chairmanship and councillorship candidates and called for it total cancellation and refund all the monies paid for nomination forms by all the 808 Councillors at the rate of N350,000 and 149 chairmanship aspirants at the rate of N750,000.”

“That we, therefore, pass a vote of no confidence on the executive council of PDP in Oyo State and we hereby demand the dissolution of the state party exco. Instead, we ask the national body of our great party to put in place, a caretaker committee to oversee the affairs of the party, pending the time state congress, will be held and

substantive exco will be elected.”

“That the national leadership of the party should wade in to save the party from extinction.”

“That we call on all securities agencies to be on their toes as there are threats to the lives of prominent stakeholders in the Oyo state PDP.”

Some of the PDP stakeholders that attended the meeting in Ibadan included a former deputy governor of the state, Hazeem Gbolarunmi, Alh. Nureni Akanbi, Alh. Bisi Olopoeyan; a former Commissioner, Alh. Oribayo Okeyode, Engr. Femi Babalola, Pa, Elisa Olanrewaju, Chief Lanihun, Mr. Ojediran Ishola.

Other were, Alh. Azeez Ajinawo, Mrs. Yemisi Atanda , Alh. Mudasiru Somope, Alh. Waheed Adurodekun, Mogaji Abass Alesinloye; former commissioner Ayuba Balogun, Hon. Michael Okunlade, Alh. Bola Akinyemi, and several other party leaders in the state.