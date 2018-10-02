



The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the Oyo State 2019 governorship election, Seyi Makinde, has accused the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu of ‘unnecessary interference’ in the politics of the state.

Makinde who spoke on Monday through a statement issued by Makinde’s Campaign Office and signed by the media coordinator, Dotun Oyelade, said Tinubu is dictating who should rule the state from his party and that the ‘problems’ created in Lagos may repeat itself in the state.

“Recall that similar imposition occurred in 2011 when a former Governor Lam Adesina was side-lined in the process leading to the adoption of Governor Abiola Ajimobi, a decision that has drawn the state back leading to record indebtedness yet unsurpassed since the creation of the state in 1976.”

“Why must outsiders insist on their stooges to rule us in Oyo State and why must we always accept their orders when what is left is a crumbling empire? For me, the masses of the state remain my motivators because they will insist that we build the state together for the benefit of all,” the statement read.

The APC in Oyo State on Sunday held its governorship congress at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan, where Adebayo Adelabu, believed to be the anointed candidate of Tinubu and governor Abiola Ajimobi emerged the party’s governorship candidate after other contestants stepped down for him.

Adelabu is the grandson of the Ibadan notable politician, Adegoke Adelabu, popularly known as Penkelemesi.