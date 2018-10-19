



Gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has threatened to sue Governor Abiola Ajimobi and the state government over its continued silence on issues concerning the state’s finances.

Makinde in statement signed by Prince Dotun Oyelade, his media aide, said that he had “made repeated public demands from the present administration to publish and itemise what it had done with the N157bn debt incurred in the past seven years and particularly, the borrowing of N70bn between 2016 and 2017.”

The PDP stalwart said that he had “waited for seven months for an explanation from the state government to no avail and has, therefore, taken the decision to go to court and invoke the Freedom of Information Act (FOI) in order to get a public response from the government.”

Makinde in the statement made available to newsmen also said he intended through the legal action, to compel the government to explain its statement that it did not owe those whose properties it destroyed to pave way for some road projects in the metropolis.

He said “it was puzzling that the same government also stated that the roads in Oke Ogun were neglected because they are Trunk A roads thus, the responsibility of the federal government”.

Makinde while speaking on the increment of the school fees of students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, added that “the increase of school fees paid by LAUTECH students from N65,000 to N250,000 is both insensitive and cruel at a period when their parents enjoy little or nothing from government and the economic climate has made them even more vulnerable.”

He concluded by asking the two state governors, Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo) and Rauf Aregbesola (Osun) “to rescind that order immediately and apologise to the traumatised parents and students”.