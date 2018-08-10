A former deputy governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Bayo Adelabu, has said personality, pedigree and the track records of each of those that seek to become governor of Oyo State would determine the winner of the 2019 governorship poll in the state, and not moneybags.

He made the disclosure in a chat with journalists in Ibadan yesterday, during his consultative visit to the palace of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, on his aspiration to succeed Governor Abiola Ajimobi on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

He also received royal blessings from the monarch on his aspiration.

Adelabu, who also consulted with some leaders of APC, his supporters and other stakeholders across some local government areas of the state yesterday, noted that 2019 would be a defining year for the people of the state as vote buying would not work and moneybags would not be supported by the electorate.

The grandson of a popular politician in Nigeria pre-independence era, Alhaji Adegoke Adelabu, fondly called ‘Penkelemesi’, said: “Our nascent democracy is fast improving and maturing. No mediocre can hide under any political party to contest election again in Oyo State. The electorate are more interested in the personality, pedigree and the track records of each of the candidates beyond party politics.

“On our political parties, there are no ideological differences and that is why it is easier for politicians to move from one political party to another.

“On the 2019 race, our people have started to ask questions and they will continue to do so. They ask question about our educational background, our exposure, success of our family, and how we have contributed to the development of their immediate environment because they are tired of empty promises.

“We are moving beyond vote buying. Electorate will still articulate and weigh their decisions, despite whatever money you give them. Our people are no more selling their future for little money. They know that politicians easily forget them when they get to office and those unique questions are my selling points, having been on the side of the masses all my life.”

Adelabu, however, commended Ajimobi for laying a solid foundation for rapid development of the state, saying the governor has recorded exceptional achievements in the areas of peace and security, education, agriculture, health, commerce and infrastructural facilities across the political zones of the state, and his successor should be somebody with budding talents and skills, energies, experience and love of the masses to consolidate Ajimobi’s achievements.