Following the pronouncement made by the appeal court that the appeal filed by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Oyo State, Mr. Bayo Adelabu, against the tribunal’s dismissal of his petition on the victory of Governor Seyi Makinde “subsists”, the ex-banker on Wednesday morning said “I have a date with history.”

Adelabu in his first official reaction to the appeal court’s verdict via his verified Facebook page wrote that the judgment has further rekindled “our hope in both the electoral and judicial processes in our march to keep a date with history.”

He wrote, “When our great party, the All Progressives Congress presented me as her candidate in the 2019 governorship election in Oyo State, we never wavered in our conviction that the good people of the state knew that I was the best candidate among the lots that came out to seek their mandate.

“But we never took this for granted as we worked tirelessly round the clock to showcase our blueprint to turn the fortunes of our dear state around for the better.

“It is on record that we ran the most organised and issue-driven campaign and our people, having been convinced of our ability to walk the talk freely gave me their mandate in the election.

“However, the agents of darkness perfected the plan to steal this mandate, hence our recourse to the judiciary to proof their wrongdoing.

“The lower tribunal, which concerned itself with technicalities rather with the substance of our argument ruled otherwise.

“Now that the Appeal Court has set the tone of righting the wrong, I appeal to the good people of Oyo State to hold the peace and go about their lawful activities as we approach the Supreme Court to validate your victory.

“After the darkness, no matter how long it takes, comes sunshine. Victory is certain for us and the mass of the people of our state,” Adelabu added.