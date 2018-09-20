Omobosola Golohor, the governorship candidate of the Democratic Peoples Party (DPP) in Oyo State, has expressed confidence that she would emerge victorious in the 2019 poll.

Golohor told newsmen on Wednesday in Oyo after a meeting with party members and political groups from the four councils in the town that she was optimistic of victory.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Golohor, a native of Otu in Itesiwaju Local Government Area of the state, is the first female governorship candidate in the state.

NAN recalls that Golohor had emerged the DPP governorship candidate from the party’s primary held on Aug. 28.

Golohor stated that she was confident of victory following the responses that trailed her emergence as DPP’s governorship candidate in the state.

“We have been consulting through the length and breadth of the state without losing our main focus.

“We have made our manifesto known and how we intend to implement it when I become the governor in 2019.

“Some people are asking questions as to whether it is possible for a female candidate to win governorship election in Oyo State or not, but we let them know that it is possible.

“We assured that we have a template to effect the real change within the spate of four years of being elected.

“Our people have reaffirmed that they don’t want to recycle again, they want a new breath. I have a vision for this state and I know it is possible for me to win this election.

“I am working toward it and I know I will win. The future is bright, I will be the next governor of Oyo State come May 2019,” she said.

Waheed Olayiwola, the leader of the group, assured Golohor of party members’ commitment to increasing awareness in the town while delivering the required number of votes from the constituency.

“With the level at which we’re working for this party in the entire four local governments in Oyo, our governorship candidate is governor-in-waiting.

“Our prayer is for God to grant our wishes as we’re set to set the record of the first party to produce a female governor in Oyo State,” he said.