



Former Governor of Oyo State, Adebayo Alao Akala, has been adopted as the governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in the 2019 election.

This is as Alao Akala has directed all his supporters to collapse all their structures into the ADP with immediate effect.

This development conveyed in a statement by Head, New Media and Public Affairs, Alao Akala Campaign Organisation, Mr Jeremiah Akande, stated that Alao Akala emerged after a ratification exercise carried out by the ADP.

The statement held that the development followed the issuance of certificate of return to Alao Akala by officials of the ADP, led by National Treasurer of the party, Honourable Iboro Ige-Edaba, at the party’s secretariat, Ibadan.

Alao Akala’s latest political movement comes about a week after he expressed displeasure at how Governor Abiola Ajimobi was conducting the affairs of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a leader.

Specifically, Alao Akala had raised an outcry over Ajimobi’s purported plans to impose one of the governorship aspirants, Mr Olasukanmi Tegbe, on the party, as its guber candidate.

Since he raised that outcry, a number of parties, to include the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the ADP, had attempted to woo Alao Akala over to their camp.

The statement announcing Alao Akala’s move to the ADP read, “Former Governor of Oyo state Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala was today issued a Certificate of Return as Gubernatorial Candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Oyo State for next year’s General election.

“This came to be after a ratification exercise carried out on Saturday 6th of October, 2018 at the Party’s Secretariat along Mokola Sango-U.I Road, Oremeji, Mokola Ibadan where Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala emerged as the Gubernatorial candidate of the Party.

“The process which had National officers of the Party from Abuja led by Dr. (Mrs.) Oliza the National Organizing Secretary of the party and Hon. Iboro Ige-Edaba who is the National Treasurer in attendance was witnessed by INEC officials from the State headquarters in Ibadan.

“In view of the above, all faithful and loyal supporters of His Excellency, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala are hereby enjoined to collapse all Structures and Groups within the Alao Akala political family into the Action Democratic Party (ADP) with Immediate effect.”