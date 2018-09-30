Adebayo Adelabu is the only aspirant left at the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state.

Five of the seven aspirants jostling for the ticket had withdrawn, and the sixth, Alao Alaka, a former governor of the state, did not participate in the exercise.

Alao-Akala had alleged that governor Abiola Ajimobi planned to impose his candidate, urging his supporters to not participate in the process.

Niyi Akintola, who was the last man standing with Adelabu, said he withdrew because he felt cheated.

“I have not really benefitted anything from my struggle. I am taking this decision against the wish of my immediate family. I have listened to the advice of our party leaders,” he said while announcing his withdrawal.

Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, Olusola Ayandele, Owolabi Babalola, Azeez Popoola Adeduntun were among those who withdrew from the primary election.

Adelabu resigned as deputy governor in charge of operations at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to contest the Oyo governorship election.