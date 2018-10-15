



Mr Saheed Ajadi, the gubernatorial candidate of the Accord party in Oyo state, has promised youth employment and improved Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the state through agriculture.

Ajadi, who made the promise in a chat with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Ibadan, said agriculture remained the mainstay of the nation’s economy.

He assured of less dependence on federal allocation to execute projects.

The governorship candidate said he would give priority attention to agriculture as a viable means of tackling unemployment and enhancing revenue generation.

According to him, Oyo state is blessed with arable lands for agricultural purposes that can provide jobs for millions of unemployed youths if well managed.

He pledged to resuscitate farm settlements and provide modern farming equipment with inputs if elected as governor of the state in 2019,

”Resuscitation of farm settlements with modern agricultural inputs for massive mechanised farming will be my priority if elected as governor of the state.

”Private farm owners too will be encouraged to partner with government to expand their farming activities through provision of soft loans.

”Our youths will be encouraged to venture into farming by providing them with all the necessary assistance such as loans and other incentives,” he said. .

He also promised to prioritise the welfare of the state workers, describing them as “the engine room of government”.

He opined that no responsible government should owe wages and allowances of its workers and pensioners.

Ajadi said if elected, he would ensure regular and prompt payment of workers’ salaries and pensions for retirees.

”The government of Accord party will ensure that money spent will be on people, execute projects that will improve the living standard of every Oyo state resident,” he said.