Comrade Abiodun Bamigboye, an Ibadan – Human Rights Activist, at the weekend emerged as the governorship candidate of the Socialist Party of Nigeria (SPN) for the 2019 governorship election in Oyo State, promising to implement free, qualitative education and health policies, if elected the next governor of the state.

Bamigboye’s emergence was sequel to a motion moved by a chieftain of the party, Comrade Adebayo Babajide and seconded by Comrade Sola Otolola, at the party’s primary held in Ibadan, the state capital, on Saturday.

The duo acknowledged that Bamigboye has satisfied the conditions laid down by the party’s constitution to contest the gubernatorial election in the state.

The nomination was subsequently affirmed and ratified by members of the party from the 33 local government areas of the state present at the primary.

The primary election was moderated by a National Executive Committee (NEC), member and secretary of Osun State chapter of the party, Comrade Kola Ibrahim, and the party’s candidate in the just concluded Osun State gubernatorial election, Comrade Alfred Adegoke.

Those who emerged as candidates of the party for the state House of Assembly in the next year’s elections included Oladele Omokunle (Ibadan North State Constituency 2), Adigun Ayodeji (Ibadan South West Constituency 2), Folorunso Qudus (Oluyole State Constituency) and Richard Matthew (Ona Ara State Constituency).

Bamigboye in his acceptance speech promised that the party would implement free, qualitative education and health policies in the state when elected.

The Oyo SPN governorship candidate announced Comrade Adeshewa Adekoya as his running mate for the 2019 gubernatorial election.