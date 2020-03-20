<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Apparently disturbed by the criticisms that have trailed the mega rally held in Ibadan by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Wednesday, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has regretted his decision to host the rally.

Newsmen report that some political bigwigs including former Osun state Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola were welcomed back to the PDP at the rally.

Sadly, the mega rally held at a time Governor Makinde and his lieutenants were supposed to be strategising on how to trace contacts of coronavirus victim from Ekiti that stayed in Ibadan for two weeks.

Addressing the people of the state Thursday night, Govenor Makinde said the rally shouldn’t have happened and accepted responsibility, urging the people not to panic.

His words, “My dear good people of Oyo State, it has become imperative to communicate directly about the COVID-19 situation in the state, and the measures that the Oyo State Government is taking to ensure the prevention, containment and control of this disease.

“I have received your complaints about the rally that was held yesterday, and I feel obligated to state in clear terms that we acted based on the information we had at that time. In retrospect, it should not have happened and I take responsibility for that lapse in judgement.





“I urge members of the public to not give in to any form of panic. As a people, we can take several measures to beat this virus.

“I implore all citizens to make these practices a routine and a priority. Social distancing is also highly encouraged. Therefore, as at this moment, the Oyo State Government is doing the following:

“Setting up the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force led by me. This task force will be holding its first meeting tomorrow, Friday, March 20, 2020. Immediately after the meeting, I will hold a press conference and update you on all decisions reached and so far, implemented.

“However, anyone experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 such as dry cough, fever, nausea, severe headaches, difficulty breathing & tiredness should please, isolate themselves & call the following Ministry of Health helplines: 08038210122/ 08023229267/ 08073431342.

“Once again, I urge all citizens of Oyo State to remain calm and observe all preventive measures announced by the State and Federal Ministries of Health and their agencies. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria. God bless Oyo State.”