The Independent National Electoral Commission on Wednesday in Ibadan presented Certificates of Return to the Oyo State Governor-Elect, Mr Seyi Makinde, his deputy, Mr Aderemi Olaniyan, and the newly elected 32 State House of Assembly members.

In his remarks at the occasion, Makinde promised to work with all members of the state legislature in order to move the state forward.

He assured the people of the state that his administration would ensure development in the state.

Makinde lauded the security agencies for the unbiased roles they played before, during and after the general elections in the state.

He also thanked the people of the state for being supportive in their determination to ensure that he emerged as governor through their votes.

Earlier, Mr Mutiu Agboke, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, had admonished the elected officials not to play down the dreams, feelings and expectations of their respective constituencies and the electorate in general.

“The voters, in some cases, risked their lives, sacrificed their comfort, shunned intimidation and harassment to cast their ballot for you.

“You cannot afford to disappoint them, elections are designed to renew or withdraw mandate and always have it in your minds that 2023 is around the corner,” Agboke said.