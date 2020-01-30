<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Thursday, said the state will be providing N500million seed capital towards ensuring the state benefits from the World Bank assisted Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP).

Makinde announced this during the inauguration of the state’s steering and technical committees for NEWMAP, at state executive council chambers, Governor’s Office, Ibadan.

The World Bank assisted programme which demands additional financing is targeted at helping reduce vulnerability to soil erosion in targeted sub-watersheds.





Makinde said he approved the N500 million seed capital owing to his concern for communities and bridges across the state that have been cut off as a result of erosion.

He particularly urged the steering committee headed by the state commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Mr Kehinde Ayoola, to judiciously apply the funds provided and reinstate communities that had been cut off.

The project which has a total cost of $400 million demands additional financing to scale up successful gully restoration and watershed management activities, with June 30, 2021, as its closing date.