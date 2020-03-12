<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, has charged corps members to acquire relevant skills that will enable them to become employers of labour and wealth creators during and after their service year.

He made the statement, on Monday, at the swearing-in ceremony of the 2020 batch ‘A’ stream 1 corps members deployed to the state at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, Iseyin, Oyo State.

The governor who was represented by the state Commissioner of Youth and Sports, Seun Fakorede, urged the newly deployed corps members to avail themselves to various opportunities that will be provided to them during the course of the 3-weeks orientation program.

He also welcomed the newly appointed Oyo State NYSC coordinator, Mrs Grace Ogbuogebe, and wished her a successful tenure in office.





Makinde further assured them that his administration would create a conducive environment for the corps members and additionally ensure their safety in the state during their service year.

In her address, Mrs Grace Ogbuogebe, Oyo State NYSC coordinator, assured them of their commitment towards their wellbeing during the course of the 3-weeks orientation program.

She noted that several measures and structures have been put in place by the NYSC management to prevent the spread of the new strain during the orientation program.

The management assured parents and guardians of the safety of the corps members noting that all of them were screened before gaining entrance into the campground.

The chief judge who was represented by Honourable Justice Aderonke Aderemi had sworn-in 2076 prospective corps members, comprising of 1220 males and 856 females.