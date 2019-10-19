<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has approved the appointments of Mr. Bayo Akande and Mr. Kazeem Bolarinwa as Special Assistant on Information Communication Technology (ICT)/E-Governance and Special Assistant on Youth and Sports respectively.

The two appointments were with immediate effect, according to their letters of appointment.

A statement signed by the Special Assistant (Print Media) to Governor Makinde, Moses Alao, quoted the Governor as charging the duo to see their appointment as a call to service and “to discharge their duties with absolute loyalty, dedication and diligence.”

The new Special Assistant on ICT and E-Governance, Akande, holds an M.Sc. in Business and Management from Aston University and a B.Eng. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Sheffield.

He has, for many years, been a player in the Technology Industry as the founder and CEO of Orb Solutions, a full service technology company that specialises in the areas of managed technology services, server management, IT support as well as web and mobile app development.

“Orb has successfully developed E-commerce platforms, financial trading platforms, University Management systems and mobile apps for a number of blue chip clients such as Total E & P Nigeria Limited.

“Akande’s in-depth knowledge of the Technology Industry has enabled him in the establishment of West Midlands CBT Ltd, a technology services company that was established in 2013 primarily to bring about a revolution in how examinations are conducted in Nigeria.”