Oyo governor appoints new revenue boss, special advisers, others

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has appointed Mr Femi Awakan as the Chairman of the state’s Bureau of Internal Revenue.

The governor also appointed the trio of Hon. Adeyinka Kazeem Adeniyi (Bibiire), Chief Omokunmi Mustapha and Hon. Gbenga Oyekola as Special Advisers on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Interparty Affairs and Economic Planning respectively.

Besides, Governor Makinde also made public the appointment of a new Director-General for the state’s Mineral Development Agency, with Hon. Dimeji Ladapo, replacing Mr Abiodun Oni, who headed the new agency until his appointment as the Commissioner for Environment.

Similarly, Rev. Femi Ibikunle, Mr Timothy Olufemi Sunday, Hon. Diji Odegoke, Hon. Razak Fadiran were also named special assistants on Interfaith Affairs; People with Special Needs, Special Assistant on Ido/Ibarapa Federal Constituency, Special Assistant on Trade and Investments respectively.

Former President of the Student Union Government of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Abiodun Oluwaseun Laurel, was also appointed as the Special Assistant on Project Delivery to the governor.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, indicated that Governor Makinde conveyed the appointments in letters signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun.

He charged the new appointees to discharge their duties with diligence and loyalty.

The new BIR chairman, Awakan, a financial management and taxation expert, served as Senior Special Assistant on Taxation to former Governor Abiola Ajimobi between 2011 and 2014.

He is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Chartered Accountants, as well as an associate member of various other professional bodies including the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria and Nigeria Institute of Management.

Hon. Adeyinka, the new Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, hails from Ibadan North Local Government.

He holds a Higher National Diploma in Statistics and a Master’s degree in Managerial Psychology from the Polytechnic Ibadan and the University of Ibadan respectively.

Bibiire has extensive political experience, having served as the youth leader in the local government as well as the state Deputy Chairman of the Accord Party, Oyo State chapter.

The Special Adviser on Inter-party Affairs, Chief Mustapha, who is the immediate past state chairman of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), hails from Iseyin Local Government.

The new Special Adviser on Economic Planning, Hon. Oyekola, hails from Atiba Local Government, Oyo, where he served as the elected chairman of the council between 1999 and 2002.

He had equally served in various capacities as Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters (2006-2008); Chairman, Agricultural Credit Corporation (2011-2013) and member of the Oyo State House of Assembly (2015-2019).