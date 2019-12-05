<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has appointed Alhaji Ahmed Murtala, an indigene of Kano State, as his Special Assistant on Community Relations I.

He also appointed Mr Femi Josiah as Special Assistant on Community Relations II.

Makinde further approved the appointment of Dr Olufunmilayo Salami as Special Adviser on Health while Chief Jacob Adetoro was named as Chairman of Federal Constituencies Liaison Officers.

A Government House statement said the governor named 14 Constituency Liaison Officers, representing each of the state’s 14 federal constituencies.

According to the statement, Murtala hails from Nasarawa Local Government of Kano State and had his primary and secondary school education at St. Brigid Boys School, Mokola, Ibadan and Community Grammar School, Mokola, Ibadan, respectively.

The statement also said “He (Murtala) will serve as the bridge between the Oyo State Government and the Hausa/Fulani community as well as other northern groups scattered across the state.

“Dr Salami, until her appointment as Special Adviser on Health, was a health consultant to the state government.

”She was a United States of America-based Paediatrics Emergency Medicine Physician.

”Gov. Makinde charged the new appointees, whose appointments took effect from Nov. 27 , to see their appointments as a call to service and urged them to discharge their duties with absolute loyalty, dedication and diligence.”