



The Oyo State Government, will on Saturday enforce the restriction order between 6am and 9 am during the monthly environmental sanitation exercise.

This is contained in a statement issued on Friday, by the State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Dr Idowu Oyeleke.

According to the statement; vehicular and human movements except for those on essential duties will be restricted during the period.

The commissioner, therefore, directed all the chairmen of local government and local council development areas to ensure compliance in their respective domains and ensure that citizens utilise the period to clean their surroundings.





He directed also all directors of environmental health services in the 33 LGAs and 35 LCDAs in the state to monitor the exercise as a matter of duty.

“Shop owners, market men and women, security operatives, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Tricycle Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria (TOOAN), Association of Commercial Motorcycle Riders of Nigeria (ACCOMORAN) and the general public should comply with the directive” the statement said.