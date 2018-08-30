Oyo State Government has declared Friday public holiday for public and civil servants to enable those yet to register or collect their Permanent Voter Cards to do so.

This was made known in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Olalekan Alli, on Thursday.

As the registration exercise entered its last day on Friday, preparatory to the 2019 general election, the governor enjoined workers to take advantage of the work-free day to perform their civic responsibility.

Alli said, “The governor has directed that it is mandatory for all public and civil servants in the state to ensure that they duly register for their PVC in the ongoing exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission, which ends on Friday (today).

“Consequently, His Excellency has directed that Friday, August 31, 2018 be observed as work-free day in all government offices across the state.”